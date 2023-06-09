SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Bronko Levi Andree, 42, of Sharon, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in his home.

Bronko was born on October 10, 1980, in Sharon, a son of Sandra Andree and Ronald Garrett.

A lifelong learner, Bronko always had an inquiring mind and a love of spirited debate whether regarding his passion for science, the politics of the day, or for that matter the nature of the universe and existence itself.

He was a graduate of Farrell High School and attended Penn State. Thereafter, his hard-earned aeronautical mechanic training from the Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics allowed him to excel as a contractor for several prominent airplane and helicopter companies, including Sikorsky Aircraft, where he always strove to exceed quality standards that the company set for himself and others. He took great pride in what was sometimes stressful work with long hours. Bronko also excelled as a cook, whether it was as a line chef for the Quaker Steak and Lube or whipping up a spicy late-night meal at home for family and friends.

During his school years, Bronko played many sports, which led to his enthusiastic support of the Pittsburgh Steelers, attending or watching games with his brother Dakota and friends. A tennis lover at a young age, his cousins remember his endless volleys against the side of his Nana’s house. He also enjoyed practicing archery with friends as well as being an avid fisherman, frequenting Lake Julia at Buhl Park, Shenango Lake and Moraine with his nephew Jaxin reeling in a variety of fish.

Bronko caught the travel bug young; he approached each new place he visited or lived as a great adventure, whether traveling to Florida and Mexico in high school with friends, carving ice with his cousins in Colorado, or courageously living off the land in Alabama.

He was a shining light that touched everyone who knew him, whether as “Go-Go, Blue Boy or Quickie.”

Bronko attended New Life Baptist Church in New Wilmington.

Additionally, he took pride and was always willing to lend a hand at his father Ron’s Bed and Breakfast.

He is survived by his father, Ronald Garrett, New Wilmington; his mother, Sandra Andree with whom he lived in Sharon; a brother, Dakota Andree, Sharon; a nephew, Jaxin Andree: his dog, Lucky; along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and a beautiful group of friends.

Bronko was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents, George and Keckie Andree, and Josephine and Arthur Garrett; and two dogs, Casper Boo and Foxy.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. at Shelter #2 in Buhl Park, Hermitage Pennsylvania on Saturday, June 17, 2023. Reception to follow.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Sunday, June 11, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.