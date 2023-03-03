HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Brian Paul Howard, 53, of Hermitage, passed away following an extended illness on Thursday morning, March 2, 2023, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh.

Brian was born on June 16, 1969, in Okmulgee, Oklahoma, a son of Wesley Paul Howard and Sandra (Sanders) Jobe.

He was a 1987 graduate of Okmulgee High School and honorably served in the U.S. Army.

Throughout his career, he was employed at Walmart, Hermitage, Sharon Coating and L&M Manufacturing, Masury, Ohio.

Brian was a member of the American Legion, Post 299, and the Shenango Valley Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 1338, both in Sharon, and the Loyal Order of Moose, Lodge 55, Farrell.

He was a huge fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Oklahoma Sooners. Brian also had a green thumb and grew amazing plants. Additionally, he enjoyed playing all types of games and spending time with his best friend, Wes Garhart.

He is survived by his longtime companion and love of his life, Lisa Wiesen; his mother, Sandra Jobe and her husband Larry, Morris, Oklahoma; a daughter, Sandra Kathleen Howard, Tulsa, Oklahoma; a son, Kevin Paul Howard, Okmulgee, Oklahoma; two brothers, Donald Jones and his wife Sheri, Okmulgee, and Mark Howard and his wife Jennifer, Beggs, Oklahoma; eight grandchildren; and his French bulldog, Franco.

Brian was preceded in death by his father and a sister, Deborah Jones Lewison.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the American Heart Association, at www.heart.org

Per Brian’s request, there are no services.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.