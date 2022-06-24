SOUTH PYMATUNING TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Brian K. Jones, 49, of South Pymatuning Township, passed away following a brief and hard-fought battle with pancreatic cancer, on Thursday evening, June 23, 2022, in Heritage Valley, Beaver, Pennsylvania.

Brian was born December 15, 1972, in Sharon, a son of Wade and Linda (Jennings) Jones.

He was a 1991 graduate of Brookfield High School and earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Youngstown State University.

He worked for 21 years as an engineer at Powered Aire, Greenville, where he was the Engineering Manager.

Brian was a member of the Sharon First United Methodist Church.

He enjoyed boating, riding motorcycles and spending time with his friends, sons and grandson.

He is survived by his wife, the former Tami Rickert, whom he married on July 2, 2004; his mother, Linda Jones of Masury, Ohio; his maternal grandmother, Gladys Jennings of Hermitage; his in-laws, Larry and Barbara Rickert; two sons, Andrew and Jack Jones, both at home and a grandson, Hayden Jones.

Brian was preceded in death by his father and a brother, Kevin Jones.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, at www.pancan.org.

Calling hours will be 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Monday, June 27 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon and from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., until the time of the service, Tuesday, June 28 in Sharon First United Methodist Church, 237 West Silver Street, Sharon; funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Terry Shaffer, officiating.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

A television tribute will air Sunday, June 26 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.