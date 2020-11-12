Brenda S. Porterfield, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Brenda S. Porterfield, 52, of Sharon, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020, in Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh.

Brenda was born March 21, 1968, in Meadville, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Kenneth Paul and Goldie Alene (Clark) Latshaw and attended Sharon High School.

A devoted homemaker, Brenda loved spending time with her grandchildren, reading and camping. She was also a dirt track racing fan and was her son’s biggest supporter.

She is survived by her husband, William H. Porterfield, Jr., whom she married May 21, 1987; a daughter, Kara L. Porterfield of Sharon; three sons, William H. Porterfield III and his wife, Jamie, of Sharpsville, Michael S. Porterfield and his fiancée, Lesli and Hank P. Porterfield, all of Sharon and six grandchildren, Kennedi Porterfield, Leah McDonald, Mikenna and Amelia Porterfield, Zachary Simpson and Carson Porterfield. She is also survived by her father-in-law, William H. Porterfield, Sr.

In addition to her parents, Brenda was preceded in death by her sister, Jamie Gregory; a brother, Kenneth P. Latshaw and her mother-in-law, Rose Porterfield.

Calling hours will be 2:00 – 3:00 p.m., until the time of the service, Friday, November 13 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon. Funeral service will begin at 3:00 p.m. with Rev. C. Charles Eckles, officiating.



To plant Memorial Trees in memory of Brenda S. Porterfield, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Friday, November 13 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.