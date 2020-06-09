Brenda Lynne Bostaph, Farrell, PA

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Brenda Lynne Bostaph, 62, of Farrell, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020, in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Brenda was born September 1, 1957, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Harvey R. and Geraldine (Haines) Wheaton.

She attended Farrell High School.

A homemaker, she also worked at various restaurants and businesses as a waitress and clerk. Later, she babysat her grandkids.

Brenda loved being with her family, especially her grandchildren, who were her life. She thoroughly enjoyed the holidays and decorating for the season. A giving person, she was always willing to help someone in need and was a strong supporter for animal advocacy. In her spare time, she enjoyed Facebook, bingo and playing games on her phone.

She is survived by her husband, Ralph Bostaph; three daughters, Christina Airgood of Hermitage, Shayla Baldwin of West Middlesex and Candi Bostaph and her fiancé, Robert Althouse, of Farrell; seven grandchildren, Vincent and Parker Hoye, Austin Airgood, Jacee, Breea and Raelynn Baldwin and Shayna Bostaph; a sister, Debbie of Ohio and two brothers, Richard Wheaton and his wife, Deb, of Tennessee and Harvey Wheaton and his wife, Sandy, of Fredonia, Pennsylvania.

In addition to her parents, Brenda was preceded in death by a sister, Tammie Hogue and two brothers, Paul and Patrick Wheaton.

There are no services.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, June 10, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.