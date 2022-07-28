NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Brenda Ann Reider, 73, of New Castle passed away following a brief illness Wednesday morning, July 27, 2022, in Grove City Hospital.

Mrs. Reider was born July 7, 1949, in Ellwood City, P ennsylvania, a daughter of the late Charles and Julia (Verdecchia) Statti.

Prior to graduating from Beaver Falls High School in 1968, she also attended Riverside High School.

Brenda retired from Dr. James Wheeler dental office where she had worked as a dental assistant. She previously worked as a pharmacy technician at Target while living in Chesterfield, Virginia, and previously worked as a manager at K-Mart while living in Richmond, V rginia.

Brenda was of the Catholic faith.

She loved spending time with her family, especially shopping with her sister, “Chickie.” Brenda was adored by her nieces and enjoyed sharing in their lives and many accomplishments.

Her beloved husband of 39 years, Fred E. Reider, whom she married February 4, 1983, survives at home in New Castle.

Brenda is also survived by three sons, Charles Means, of New Castle, Richard Means (Brandie), of Portersville, and Ralph “R.J.” Reider (Kristin), of New Castle; a sister, Concetta “Chickie” Schwartz (William); seven grandchildren, Dustin, Dylin, Liam, Blake, Cory, Hannah and Greyson; and five great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Brenda was preceded in death by an infant brother, Charles Statti.

In keeping with her wishes, all funeral services will be held privately.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.