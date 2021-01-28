Branvie Vuich, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Branvie Vuich, age 90, of Hermitage, entered into Heaven Thursday, January 21, 2021.

Mr. Vuich was born February 19, 1930, in Brookfield, Ohio, the youngest of 8 children to Stevan and Goldie Vuich.

He was a man of God, love, and family. He held these intrinsic values dear to his heart: service to his fellow man, kindness, generosity, honesty and integrity. A man of strength and a wonderful sense of humor, he also had an appreciation for the power of music and song.

Bran graduated from Farrell High School in 1949. During his high school years, he was active as a working musician in tamburitza groups. Bran and his brother, Lou, traveled throughout the Eastern Seaboard, the Midwest and Canada and recorded some of the first songs for Marjon Records.

Following high school, Bran enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served for four and one half years during the Korean Era.

Following his honorable discharge and return to the Shenango Valley, Bran worked several jobs before deciding to become a professional firefighter. After completing his schooling and certifications at The National Fire Academy at Lewistown, Pennsylvania, Bran served with the Farrell Fire Department. During his successful career of service, he rose to the rank of department chief, and also became an Assistant Pennsylvania State Fire Marshal, retiring after 30 years of decorated service.

In addition to serving as a full-time professional firefighter, Bran worked as a carpenter, homebuilder and construction contractor for 45 years. He worked for Fairway Homes, as well as a self-employed contractor and continued to do so well after his retirement from the fire department. Bran also held a real estate license and had worked as an insurance consultant during part of his professional life.

An active member of St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, Hermitage, formerly Farrell, Bran Vuich devoted his entire life to God, his religion, his parish church, and the parishioners of St. George. He served multiple tenures on the church board, including several terms as its president, and also served on numerous social and fundraising committees. Bran was also a member of The Orthodox Diocesan Board. Additionally, he sang bass in The St. George Church Choir for seven decades, and was involved in organizing, coaching and participating in the Serb National Federation bowling, golf and basketball tournaments.

Bran also loved participating in a bowling league at Sunset Lanes in Farrell, where he served as league officer and was happy to include his sons and son-in-law for several years.

Music was an important part of Bran’s life. After taking a break from for performing for several decades, he, along with his brother, Lou, and friends, David Spanja, Bill Novosel, Sam Jankovich, Milan Shumkaroff and Joe Zdelar, formed the popular local tamburitza group, Orkestra Braca. Together, the group played concerts, festivals, dances, picnics, church gatherings and private functions for nearly two decades. The group also recorded a 26-song album with music videos at MudHut Recording Studio in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Bran set an example for his children, his grandchildren, and their respective spouses by the way he lived his life. A man of endless generosity and humility, he never hesitated to help those in need, and never drew attention to the multitude of good deeds that he did for others.

Bran Vuich was happiest when he was surrounded by his wife, and their very large and loud family.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Rosella “Honey” (Puskar) Vuich, whom he married on October 20, 1957; his five children, Steven (Sheri) Vuich, Sharon, Pennsylvania; Alexandra (Rice) Whaley, Hermitage; Christopher (Celia) Vuich, Murrysville, Pennsylvania; LeeAnn (Dan) Suso, Sharon; and Jennifer (Fred) Kosanovic, Sewickley, Pennsylvania; ten grandchildren, Brandon Vuich, Caitlin Whaley, Christal and Doug Steinbach, Leah Vuich, Clay and Hannah Vuich, Sara Vuich, Ryan Long and Adam Whaley; and three great grandchildren, Victorreya Vuich, Delaney Derr and Vivia Steinbach.

Bran also leaves many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews to cherish his memory.

In addition to his parents, Bran was preceded in death by his older siblings, Pete, Alex, Llubomir, Leo, Bertha, Roberta and Louis and several brothers and sisters-in-law who he loved as his own flesh and blood.

The family of Mr. Vuich will be eternally grateful to the caregivers of Visiting Angels and Caregivers Plus, as well as The UPMC Family Hospice caregivers, who cared for Bran for the past 10 months of his life during these trying times of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The family suggests memorial donations be made to: St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, 65 S. Keel Ridge Rd. Hermitage, PA 16148.

Due to the concerns presented by the Covid-19 virus, a private service will be held in St. George Seerbian Orthodox Church, Hermitage.

To view the service online, please go to: Branvie’s Funeral Service on Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at 7:00 p.m.

Interment: America’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.



