Brandon Pendel, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Brandon Pendel, 28, a longtime resident of Sharon, passed away Wednesday afternoon, September 22, 2021, at his residence.

Brandon was born July 18, 1993, in Sharon, a son of Ann Comninos.

A 2012 graduate of Sharon High School, he also attended courses at the Bradford School of Business, Pittsburgh.

Brandon had a lifelong passion for sports. He especially enjoyed playing baseball and more recently participated in the greater Pittsburgh area softball leagues. A kind and loving young man, he was well-known for his vibrant personality and great sense of humor. His family and loved ones were always his top priority.

He is survived by his mother, Ann (Brian) Comninos, Sharon; a brother, Evan (Jenna) Pendel, Groton, Connecticut; maternal grandmother, Alana Muffly, Sharon; an uncle, Scott (Sara) Muffly, Masury, Ohio; a step siblings, Ashley (Justin) George, Hermitage; and Michael Comninos, Abilene, Texas.

Brandon was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Donald Muffly and maternal great-grandmother, Ester Carucci, whom he affectionately called, “Mudder.”

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the family.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 28, 2021 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

Funeral service will be held privately.

A television tribute will air Monday, September 27 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.