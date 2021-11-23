Bradley Eugene Klapperich, Mercer, PA

MERCER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Bradley Eugene Klapperich, 45, of Mercer, formerly of South Dakota, passed away Sunday, November 7, 2021, in his home.

Brad was born November 5, 1976, in Aberdeen, South Dakota, a son of the late Thomas and Patricia (Clemensen) Klapperich.

He received his GED in 1997 from the U.S. Job Corps.

Currently, he was employed as a production technician at WoodCraft Manufacturing, Greenville.

Brad’s hobbies included woodworking, tinkering with anything that had an engine (cars, trucks, motorcycles), RC cars and raising dogs. He was a very social person and loved meeting and talking to a variety of people. He enjoyed sharing stories and laughing with others. He was a genuine person, you always knew where you stood with him and very kind hearted as he would give you the shirt off his back if you needed one.

He is survived by two brothers, Brent (Leah) Klapperich of Salem, Missouri and Brock (Sara) Klapperich of Conde, South Dakota; his companion, Demeter Siembieda-McNeish of Mercer and his children, Jessica (Dakota) Lee of York, Nebrasko, Jamison (Raylynn) Reil of Redfield, South Dakota, Tatum (Jesse) Honetschlarger of Watertown, South Dakota, Victoria Klapperich of Rapid City, South Dakota and Xander Klapperich of Watertown, South Dakota.

Calling hours will be 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., until the time of the service, Wednesday, December 8, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon. Funeral service will begin at 7:00 p.m.

