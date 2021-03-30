Bonnie L. Varsho, West Middlesex, PA

WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Bonnie L. Varsho, 68, of West Middlesex passed away Monday afternoon, March 29, 2021, following a courageous battle with cancer.

Bonnie was born November 29, 1952, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Allan and Joan (McIlvain) Cameron.

A lifelong area resident, she graduated from Farrell High School in 1970.

Bonnie was employed by the Bair Foundation, New Wilmington, working as an accounts receivable clerk. She was previously employed by Sharon Steel’s former Farrell plant and Beneficial Finance, both Sharon, and Resash Windows, Hubbard, Ohio.

An animal lover, Bonnie volunteered at Club Pet, Transfer and All Paw’s Matter Mercer Co. She had a passion for ensuring the health and kind treatment of animals, and adored her two dogs, Colby and Baily, as well as her cat, Bear.

Most of all, Bonnie loved spending time with her family, especially her two grandchildren.

She is survived by a son, Jason (Jessica) Varsho, and their children, Makenna Clark and Sofia Varsho, all Sharon; her former spouse, Michael (Diane) Varsho, Warren, Ohio; three sisters, Betty Ann Menchaca, Karen Rogers and Deana Cameron and two brothers, Keith and Paul Cameron.

In addition to her parents, Bonnie was preceded in death by a daughter, Lisa Cameron; and a brother, John Cameron.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Thursday, April 1, 2021 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

Funeral service will be held privately.