HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Bonnie Jeane Saxe, 94 of Hermitage, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 1, 2022, in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Mrs. Saxe was born August 5, 1927, in Greenville, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Donald and Virginia (Means) Reagle.

She was a graduate of the former Penn High School, Greenville. She pursued her teaching degree at Westminster College, New Wilmington prior to transferring and graduating from Thiel College, Greenville.

Throughout her career as a teacher, she influenced many of her student’s lives. Bonnie began her career in Lakeview School District, Stoneboro and retired from Hickory High School, where she taught commercial and business skills.

Bonnie loved socializing and was involved in many social clubs throughout her lifetime. At any given time she played in three or four Bridge and 500 card clubs. She was also in a ceramics guild and made countless sculptures. Many will remember her for needlepoint, cross-stitching and crocheting. Bonnie was in a stitchers club in New Castle. She was honored to make all of her grandchildren an afghan to cherish throughout their lifetime, and many people in the Shenango Valley were blessed with a homemade dish cloth. Later in her life, she enjoyed working on jigsaw puzzles.

Her husband of 69 years, Donald G. Saxe, whom she married June 30, 1951, passed away January 7, 2021.

She is survived by two daughters, Jacqueline A. Buchman, of Miramar, Florida and Susan M. Baker and her husband, John, of Florissant, Missouri; a son, Paul W. Saxe of Hermitage; six grandchildren, Denise Spangler, Kelly Masson, Leann Bronson, and Alek, Nicholas and Marysa Baker; nine great-grandchildren, Konnor and Jada McCall, Colton Spangler, Kane, Levi and Asa Masson, Emily Jean, Annie Mae and Jacob Matthew Bronson and three great-great-grandchildren, Ethan Roche, Nicholas Verrell and Romi Masson.

In addition to her parents and husband, Bonnie was preceded in death by her grandparents who raised her, Rex and Mable Reagle and a son-in-law, Thomas Muscari.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to either UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, One Children’s Hospital Drive, 4401 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15224; or Akron Children’s Hospital, 214 W. Bowery Street, Akron, OH 44308.

Calling hours will be 2:00 – 4:00 p.m., until the time of the service, Thursday, January 6, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon. Funeral service will begin at 4:00 p.m.

Interment will be in St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.

