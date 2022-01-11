HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Bonita Lee “Bonnie” Haines, 88, of Hermitage passed away Saturday evening, January 8, 2022, in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Bonnie was born December 10, 1933, in Sharon, a daughter of Ezra and Donna (McGrath) Haines.

She attended and graduated from Warren G. Harding High School, Warren, Ohio.

She worked in the food industry, working at Coney Island on Sharpsville Avenue.

Bonita enjoyed playing Bingo, completing crossword puzzle books and watching her favorite television show, Wheel of Fortune. Her guilty pleasure was reading gossip magazines, especially People and US magazines. Bonna’s favorite times were being around her family and friends sharing laughs and memories.

Bonnie is survived by her sister, Darla Foore of Mercer and several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Gerald “Gerry” Wheaton, Donna Belle Morris and Doris May Davis; brothers, Kenneth Haines, Howard Haines, Charles “Breezy” Haines and Alfred Haines and brother-in-law, Fred Foore.

Calling hours will be Thursday, January 13 from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. with a service immediately following at 3:00 p.m., all at J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

Internment at Oakland Cemetery, Hermitage.

