Bogdan “Tookie” Ivanovich, Sharpsville, PA

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Bogdan “Tookie” Ivanovich of Sharpsville passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Friday morning, November 6, 2020, in his residence. He was 62.

Mr. Ivanovich was born January 5, 1958, in Topusko, Croatia, a son of Milovan and Kata (Rkman) Ivanovich.

He was a 1976 graduate of Farrell High School and served four years in the U.S. Navy.

Tookie retired in March of this year from Wheatland Tube where he was a crane man for more than 15 years. He previously worked at Sharon Steels former Farrell plant.

Tookie was a member of St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, Hermitage.

He was an avid golfer and a member of the Avalon Golf and Country Club.

Surviving are his wife, Stanojka (Tijanic) Ivanovich, whom he married January 18, 2012; his mother, Kata Ivanovich of Farrell; a stepdaughter, Nevena Djurovic at home; a stepson, Nemanja Djurovic also at home and a brother, Michael Ivanovich of Sharon.

Tookie was preceded in death by his father, Milovan Ivanovich and an infant daughter.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be directed to St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, 65 S. Keel Ridge Road, Hermitage, PA 16148.

Calling hours will be from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 11, 2020, in St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, Hermitage. Funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. Vedran Grabic, pastor, officiating.

Interment will be in St. John’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.



A television tribute will air Tuesday, November 10 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

