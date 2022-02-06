WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Bogdan Barbir, 61, of West Middlesex passed away early Saturday morning, February 5, 2022, following an extended illness.

Bogdan Barbir was born August 4, 1960, in Virgin Most, Yugoslavia, a son of Matija and Dragica (Ivanovich) Barbir.

He was a 1979 graduate of West Middlesex High School.

Bogdan retired from Nlmk Pennsylvania, Farrell. He was previously employed by Sharon Steel’s former Farrell plant.

Bogdan was a member of St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, Hermitage, where he enjoyed cooking for church festivals and helping in any way he could.

An outdoorsman, he also had a lifelong appreciation for cars and enjoyed working on many vehicles throughout his life.

Bogdan is survived by his brother, Ljubomir Barbir (Michelle) in Hermitage.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Calling hour will be 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 9, 2022 in St. George Orthodox Church.

Funeral service will be immediately following at 11:00 a.m. in the church, with Reverend Vedran Grabic.

Interment will be at St. John’s Orthodox Cemetery, Hermitage.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to St. George Orthodox Church, 65 South Keel Ridge Road, Hermitage, PA 16148.

Arrangements are handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

