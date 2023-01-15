MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Blanche Marie Michaels Roman, 95, of Masury, Ohio passed away peacefully Saturday morning, January 14, 2023.

Mrs. Roman was born October 24, 1927, in Farrell, a daughter of the late Adalbert and Anna (Wajtal) Musial.

She was a 1946 graduate of Farrell High School, where she was very proud to have been a varsity cheerleader and remained close with classmates throughout her life.

A devout Catholic for most of her life, Blanche was a member of St. Adalbert’s Catholic Church, Farrell. Later in life, she became a member of Holy Cross Orthodox Church, Hermitage, following her Chrismation in 2014.

Blanche worked in harness assembly at the former Packard Electric Division of General Motors Company, Warren, Ohio, retiring following more than 20 years of employment.

Her husband, George S. Roman, whom she married October 19, 1977, preceded her in death in 2010. The two were fortunate to be able to retire early and enjoy each other’s company while traveling the world. Blanche was also preceded in death by her first husband, Casimir Michaels.

Blanche took great pride in her home and was always a gracious hostess. She was known for her impeccable style and always accredited her style inspiration to her mother-in-law, Mrs. Caroline Michnowski. She was an avid card player, a seasoned polka dancer and had a clever sense of humor. Blanche cherished time spent with family and friends, especially weekends at the family camp in Allegheny Forest or boating at Pymatuning Lake. She had a soft spot for animals, especially cats and enjoyed many of them as pets throughout her life. Blanche looked forward to the occasional gin and tonic and could easily be won over with a bouquet of yellow roses.

Blanche is survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and two husbands, Blanche was preceded in death by ten siblings, Elizabeth, Genevieve, Walter, Charles, Frances, Marie, Annie, Stella, Antoinette and Henry.

The family would like to thank every personal caregiver who assisted Blanche in her later years, as well as, Home Instead Care Service, Bella Care Hospice and the staff of O’Brien Memorial.

The family asks that you extend a small kindness, a caring word or a simple hug to someone less fortunate as a tribute to Blanche.

In keeping with her wishes, there will be no calling hours. A memorial will be held by the family at Holy Cross Orthodox Church on the 40 Day anniversary of her death.

Entombment: All Souls Cemetery, Cortland, Ohio.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

