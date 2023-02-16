NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Blanche M. (Schooley) Murdock, 92, formerly a longtime resident of New Castle, passed away peacefully Wednesday afternoon, February 15, 2023, at her home.

Mrs. Murdock was born February 28, 1930, in New Castle, a daughter of the late William P. and Mary M. (Priesel) Schooley.

Her husband of 48 years, Merlin H. Murdock, whom she married February 20, 1952, preceded her in death January 7, 1998.

A homemaker, Blanche dedicated her life to caring for her husband, children, and their home. She loved weeding the flower beds and caring for her many household plants.

Blanche was of the Catholic faith.

Her greatest joy in life was having the whole family together.

Blanche is survived by five children, Judy (Doug) Kneuven, of Chippewa, Pennsylvania, Rick (Lynn) Murdock, of Enon Valley, Terry Murdock, of New Castle, Denice Davis, of Enon Valley, and Kevin (Esther) Murdock, also Enon Valley; 19 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Howard (Kathy) Schooley and James (Patty) Schooley; and a sister, Mary Schooley.

In addition to her husband and parents, Blanche was preceded in death by her son, Douglas L. Murdock; a grandson, Justin Murdock; and six brothers, Gene, Art, Francis, Thomas, Robert, and Ernest Schooley.

Calling hours will be 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. Sunday in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls St., New Castle.

A funeral service will be held immediately following at 4:00 p.m., in the funeral home, with Rev. Aaron Kriss, officiating.

Entombment: Resurrection Mausoleum – St. Mary’s Cemetery, Union Township.

