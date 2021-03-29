Billy W. Hall, Sharpsville, PA

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Billy W. Hall of Sharpsville peacefully passed away following a courageous battle with an extended illness on Friday, March 26, 2021, in his home with his wife by his side.

Mr. Hall was born March 29, 1949, in Cream City, Ohio, a son of the late Thomas C. and Edith (Goleno) Hall and was a graduate of Windham High School.

He honorably served his county in the U.S. Army, during the Vietnam Era and was stationed in Germany.

Billy began working in 1973 at Delphi Packard Electric Corporation, Warren, Ohio, retiring with nearly 30 years of service in various departments of the plant.

He will be remembered by many as a compassionate, humble man who always put others first. He loved to spend time with his family especially for cookouts, where he was “in charge” of the grill. Billy also meticulously cared for his lawn and took great pride in its appearance.

He will be deeply missed by his family, including his wife, the former Debbie May, whom he married March 1, 1980; two daughters, Jessica Watson and her husband, Alan, of Rock Creek, Ohio and Deanne Stull of Hermitage; four grandchildren, Jesslyn and Nick Watson, Damian Hoye and Brenden Airgood; three sisters, Carol Russell of Austintown, Ohio, Beverly Fucci and her husband, Tom, of Leavittsburg, Ohio and Brenda Streets and her husband, Bob, of West Virginia; two brothers, Doug Hall and his wife, Linda, of Garrettsville, Ohio and Pat Hall and his wife, Debbie, of Canfield, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Billy was preceded in death by two sisters, Donna Dickey and Marleen Hall and two brothers, Tommy and Charles Hall.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

All services are private.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com

Interment will be in St. Anthony’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

