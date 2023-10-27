SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Billy Joe “Bill” Barrett, 47, of Sharon, passed away on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, in his home.

Bill was born on March 14, 1976, in Oil City, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Ricky Barrett and Brenda Lee (Perry) Rodgers.

He was a 1994 graduate of Greenville High School.

He was employed by Diversified Family Services (DFS) on the night cleaning crew.

Bill took pride in helping those in his neighborhood. He was helpful in mowing lawns, taking out garbage and bringing others their mail. He also enjoyed riding his bike and lawn mower. He also liked the Pittsburgh Steelers and music. Above all, he loved having bonfires and hanging out with his nephews and friends.

He is survived by a son, Jason Barrett, Sharon; two sisters, Sabrina Leak and her husband Davon, Sharon, and Teresa Barrett and her significant other Brandan Wilson, Sharpsville; a half-brother, Casey Barrett, Oil City, Pennsylvania; thirteen nieces and nephews, Timothy (Erika Lyons), Anthony, Jamar, Tyrese, and Jocelyn Leak, Sheldon Otey, Braiden, Kegan, Niko, Armani, Lilliana, Leila and Nevaah Leak; and two special cousins, Delilah Stearns, and Owen Moore.

In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his stepfather, Timothy Rodgers.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Friday, November 3, 2023 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State St., Sharon.

Funeral service will be at 6:00 p.m. Friday, in the funeral home.

