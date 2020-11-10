Billie Charles Fondrick, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Billie Charles Fondrick, 93, of New Castle, passed away peacefully Sunday morning, November 8, 2020, in UPMC Jameson Care Center, Neshannock Township. His soul departed to reunite with those family and friends who passed through this life before him, including his parents Hazel and Louis; sister Mary; brother Bud and angelic granddaughter, Crystal.

Born June 21, 1927, Bill was a lifelong area resident, having attended New Castle High School.

A proud veteran, he served in the U.S. Marine Corps during WWII.

He was a member of the former First Christian Church Disciples of Christ and also PA/OH Radio Control Society (PORCS)

To have known Bill was to love him and he leaves behind a lifetime of beautiful memories for all of us. Bill loved to the fullest, laughed from his heart and served as a beacon of calm for so many. The world is a better place having had him in it and while his physical presence will be sorely missed, his positive spirit will live on in each and every person who knew him.

Bill is survived by his wife and best friend of 65 years, Susan; his daughter, Kim (Bob); son, Richard (Pam); grandchildren, Kristina (Adam), Joey, Ricky, Will and Kristen and great-grandchildren, Nichole and Jonah.

Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Thursday, November 12, 2020, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls Street, New Castle. Funeral service will be immediately following at 1:00 p.m., with Rev Ty Sabella, officiating.

Interment will be in Madonna Cemetery, Union Township.

Full military honors will be rendered by the New Castle Area Honor Guard.



To plant Memorial Trees in memory of Billie Charles Fondrick, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, November 11 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: