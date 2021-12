SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Beverly S. McNeish, 83, a longtime resident of Sharon, passed away Thursday, December 23, 2021, in Hempfield Manor, Greensburg, Pennsylvania.

Mrs. McNeish was born April 15, 1938, in Sharon, a daughter of Francis J. and Margaret B. (Turner) Steines. She was a 1956 graduate of Sharon High School.

A homemaker, she also enjoyed playing golf in her younger years.

Beverly was a former member of St. Joseph Church, Sharon.

She is survived by two sons, David J.”Chip” McNeish (Donna), Greensburg and Devin L. McNeish and a granddaughter, Jill McNeish.

In addition to her parents, Beverly was preceded in death by a brother, Robert J. Steines.

In keeping with her wishes, services were held privately by the family.

Entombment: St. Rose Mausoleum, Hermitage.

Arrangements were entrusted to J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.