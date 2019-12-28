Beverly R. Foust, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beverly R. Foust, of Girard, Ohio, formerly a longtime resident of Sharon, passed away peacefully Friday morning, December 27, 2019, in St. Elizabeth Hospital, Youngstown, Ohio. She was 68.

Ms. Foust was born November 14, 1951, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Alfred J. and Elmo R. (Jamieson) Foust and later graduated from Sharon High School in 1970.

Beverly was employed by Walmart Supercenter, Hermitage, where she worked as a loss prevention specialist for the past 16 years. She had previously worked in the same capacity for both Hill’s and Ames Department Stores in Hermitage and also for Zares Department Store, Niles, Ohio.

Beverly was a member of New Life Christian Fellowship Church, Girard, Ohio.

She was an avid New York Yankee, Penn State University Football and Sharon Tigers athletics fan. Beverly had an affection for the outdoors and particularly enjoyed fishing and golfing. In addition to spending time with her beloved friends and family, Beverly also loved her cats, Squeakers and Dolly and dog, Izzy.

She is survived by two nieces, Julie Yendrek, Vienna, Ohio and Elizabeth (Joseph) Griffin, Fairfax, Virginia; a nephew, Andrew Drummond, Masury, Ohio; a great-nephew, Blake Yendrek, Brookfield and her lifelong friend and caretaker, Carol McCorkle, with whom she made her home in Girard, Ohio.

In addition to her parents, Beverly was preceded in death by a sister, Marsha Drummond and a brother, David Foust.

Memorial contributions may be directed to New Life Christian Fellowship Church, 2088 Tibbetts-Wick Rd., Girard, OH, 44420.

Calling hours will be from 3:30 p.m. until the time of service Monday December 30, in New Life Christian Fellowship Church.

Funeral service will be held at 5:30 p.m. Monday, December 30, in the church, with Pastor Michael Constantino, officiating.

Interment will be at Oakwood Cemetery, Hermitage.

