Beverly J. Smith, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Beverly J. Smith, 77, of New Castle passed away Thursday evening, July 29, 2021, in UPMC Shadyside Hospital, Pittsburgh.

Mrs. Smith was born April 18, 1944, in New Castle, a daughter of John and Eileen (Crable) Dudo. A lifelong area resident, she graduated from Union High School in 1962.

Primarily a homemaker, Beverly worked as a grant technician at L.L.C.A.P., New Castle, after raising her three children. She also volunteered at the Ellwood City Hospital as part of the Women’s Auxiliary for many years.

Beverly loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Her husband of 34 years, Donald Smith, preceded her in death January 27, 2015.

Surviving are two daughters, Rhonda Matthews, and Traci (Dan) Zoltani, all of New Castle; and a son, David Smith, of Conneaut Lake, Pennsylvania; four sisters, Barbara Thompson, of New Castle; Frances (Ira) Stevens, of Washington; Patti (Jeff) Schiraldi, of Ohio; and Jackie (Mike) Kronstain, of Virginia; four brothers, John (Carol) Dudo, Monaca, Pennsylvania; Robert (Debbie) Dudo, and Ronald (Sharon) Dudo, all of Texas and Michael (Danielle) Dudo, of New Castle; six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

In addition to her parents and husband, Beverly was preceded in death by a brother, Jerry Dudo.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 3, 2021 and 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 4, 2021 both in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls St., New Castle.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home.

Interment: Grandview Cemetery, Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania.

