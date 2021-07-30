Beverly “Beebe” Guinaugh, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Beverly “Beebe” Guinaugh, 85, formerly a longtime resident of New Castle, passed away Saturday, July 24, 2021, Bethesda Meadow Nursing Home, Ellisville, Missouri.

Mrs. Guinaugh was born January 18, 1936, in New Castle, a daughter of the late Ferdinand and Dorothy (Roberts) Reiter.

She graduated from New Castle High School in 1954.

On January 28, 1956, she married Arthur J. Guinaugh. Together they enjoyed 48 years of marriage prior to his passing on Sept. 27, 2004.

Beebe was a former member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in New Castle.

At the age of 45, Beebe retired from Bell Telephone, New Castle, where she began as an operator and later worked as head clerk of parts in the repair garage. She also had a talent for ceramics and operated a small business selling her hand-made crafts.

During retirement, she and her husband relocated to Cape Coral, Florida and later Ft. Meyers, Florida, where she enjoyed retired-life and playing bingo.

Following her husband’s passing, she relocated to St. Louis, Missouri, enabling her to spend time with her daughter and beloved grandchildren, who were truly the greatest joy of her life.

Beebe is survived by a daughter, Dodie (Bill) Ahal, with whom she made her home in St. Louis, Missouri; two brothers, Gary “Bucky” Reiter, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Robert “Bobby” (MaryAnn) Reiter, of New Castle; a sister, Peggy (FeFe) Julian, also of New Castle; six grandchildren, Amanda (Joe) Kasten, Julie (Keith) Loveless, Amy (Brian) Simenone, Matthew (Lacy) Ahal, Mark (Maria) Watson and Kristine (Aaron) Bengard and 13 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are many beloved nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, Beebe was preceded in death by two brothers, Eddie and Ronnie Reiter; and two sisters-in-law, Sue Reiter and Joanie Reiter.

Calling hours will be 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 10, 2021 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls St., New Castle.

Funeral service will be immediately following at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home.

Entombment: Resurrection Mausoleum, St. Mary’s Cemetery, Union Township.