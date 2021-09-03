Beverly Ann (Hess) Hines, Masury, Ohio

MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beverly Ann (Hess) Hines, of Masury, died Wednesday, September 1, 2021, surrounded by her family at her home of nearly 60 years. She was 86.

In a front page article on Christmas Day 1934, the Sharon Herald proclaimed her birth, “Stork and Santa Unite.” A Christmas baby, Beverly was born to Anna Agnes (Long) and Charles Edward Hess at Christian H. Buhl Hospital, Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Beverly attended St. Joseph School, Sharon, Pennsylvania, where she played in the fife and drum corps and participated in half-court basketball. She graduated from Sharon High School, Sharon, Pennsylvania and worked as a secretary for General American Transportation Corporation, Masury, Ohio.

Her younger years centered on her Pearl Street friends and Buhl Park, where she attended kindergarten, learned about star-gazing with the Girl Scouts, worked the candy counter at the Casino, sock-hopped at weekly dances, played tennis, and ice skated on Lake Julia.

Her true life’s calling, however, was as an incredible mother, grandmother, and friend. Beverly was a caretaker, one who made everyone feel welcomed and loved through her boundless caring, quick wit, engaging conversation, and perpetual sense of play. She was always up for an adventure. In her later years, she traveled the world, climbed Mayan pyramids, flew in helicopters, roller skated, walked to the edge of volcanoes, and enjoyed life.

Quick to laugh, she was a kind and generous woman. She gave of her time, her money, and her love. Her interests and curiosities were boundless. Beverly never missed the news and relished discussing current events. From shopping trips to road trips, she created lifelong memories with her loving sisters-in-law. Beverly also enjoyed viewing clouds and taking long drives in the country that always ended with ice cream. She loved flowers, boxing, horses, reading, bowling, trees, history, gardening, museums, animals, fairs, and most especially, donuts.

A devoted Catholic, Beverly was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Sharon, Pennsylvania. She displayed a strong faith, with a special affinity to St. Anthony and the Blessed Mother.

She is survived by three devoted and heartbroken daughters: Maryann Hines, Westerville, Ohio; Roseann Morgan-Harris (Richard Harris), Hubbard, Ohio and Sueann Hines (David Andraso), Orange, California.

She also leaves behind five adored grandchildren: Sara Ann (Mark) Termine, Howland, Ohio; Ryan Glenn-Leo Morgan (Ashten Antonucci), Hubbard, Ohio; Joseph Hines Andraso, Orange, California; Eve Hines Andraso, Orange, California and Samuel Hines Andraso, Orange, California. Two new great-granddaughters complete her immediate family: Madelyn Rose Termine, Howland, Ohio and Isla Louise Morgan, Hubbard, Ohio.

In addition to her treasured parents, Beverly is predeceased by Francis Leo Hines; her brothers and their wives: Joseph Charles (Loretta O’Hara) Hess Sr. and Edward Roland (Norma Knost) Hess and her nephews Joseph Charles Hess Jr. and Jeffrey Leigh Hess.

Life is never long enough to be with the people you love.

Contributions may be made for a memorial in Beverly’s honor to Buhl Park, 715 Hazen Rd., Hermitage, PA 16148.

Calling hours will be 10:00 a.m. – 12 Noon Tuesday September 7,2021 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 12:30 p.m. Tuesdayin St. Rose Cemetery Chapel, Dutch Lane, Hermitage, with Rev. Thomas Whitman, as celebrant.

Interment: St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.

