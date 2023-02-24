HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Marie Gill, 97, of Hermitage, entered into heaven Thursday evening, February 23, 2023, and is now walking the streets of gold.

Mrs. Gill was born on November 19, 1925, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Carl and Gladys (Henshaw) Goodrick.

A lifelong area resident, Betty graduated from Sharon High School.

A dedicated homemaker, she also worked as a sales clerk at Reyers Shoe Store and in the same capacity for the former S.S. Kresge Company, both in downtown Sharon.

Betty was a longtime member of the First Presbyterian Church of Sharon, and more recently, had attended the Sharon Christian Alliance. Additionally, she was a member of the Mercer West Camp of Gideon International.

Her husband, Ralph J. Gill, whom she married on February 28, 1944, died on October 23, 2007.

She was survived by a niece and nephew, Gayle (Gary) Jones, Hermitage, and Charles (Rebecca) Goodrick, Rochester Hills, Michigan; four great-nieces; two great-nephews; three great-great-nieces; and five great-great-nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Betty was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Goodrick and his wife Myrtle; and one nephew.

Betty’s family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to the staff of Allegheny Health Network Hospice and Ridgewood at Shenango Valley for their exceptional care and kindness.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Allegheny Health Network Hospice, Office of Fund Development, Hospice and Palliative Care 4818 Liberty Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15224; or the Ridgewood at Shenango Valley, 1 Elston Way, Hermitage, PA 16148.

Calling hour will be 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, February 28, 2023 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State St., Sharon. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com

A funeral service will be held immediately following at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, in the funeral home, with Rev. Matt Bupp, officiating.

Interment: Oakwood Cemetery, Hermitage.

