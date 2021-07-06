Betty M. Torr, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Betty M. Torr, 96, of Hermitage, passed away Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Clepper Manor, Sharon.

Mrs. Torr was born March 20, 1925, in New Castle, a daughter of the late Harry and Zelma (Madison) Kenehan and attended New Castle High School.

Prior to marriage, she was employed by Bell Telephone Company, Oil City, Pennsylvania.

A homemaker, Betty was a member of Hickory United Methodist Church, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

She was also a member of the YMCA, Hermitage, where she enjoyed working out three days a week.

Her husband of 61 years, Robert C. Torr, whom she married October 26, 1944, died July 7, 2006.

She is survived by three sons, Robert C. Torr, Jr., Cochranton, Pennsylvania, William H. Torr and his wife Joyce, Estero, Florida and Paul C. Torr and his wife Susan, Sharon; 15 grandchildren; and 17 great- grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Betty was preceded in death by a son, Donald E. Torr; a granddaughter, Heather Torr; and a brother, William H. Kenehan along with his wife Emelia.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the American Heart Association, at www.Heart.org; or the National Kidney Foundation, at www.Kidney.org.

Calling hours will be 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday, July 8, 2021 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State St., Sharon.

Funeral service will be at 1 p.m., Thursday, in the funeral home, with Rev. David Coul, pastor of Hickory United Methodist Church, officiating.

Interment: America’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

