Betty L. Phillips, Shenango Township, Pennsylvania – Obituary

SHENANGO TWP., PA (MyValleyTributes) – Betty L. Phillips, 77, of Shenango Twp., passed away Saturday evening, July 20, 2019, in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Mrs. Phillips was born October 27, 1941, in West Middlesex, a daughter of the late Howard C. and Florence E. (Holby) Powell.

She was a 1957 graduate of West Middlesex High School and attended Holmes Bible College in South Carolina.

A homemaker, Betty was a longtime member of the First Assembly of God Church, Hermitage.

She enjoyed arts and crafts, especially scrapbooking and making holiday or greeting cards she would often mail to friends and family. Betty loved tending to her meticulously kept floral gardens and always looked forward to “Girls Night Out,” a monthly dinner with dear friends.

Her beloved husband of 55 years, George R. “Bob” Phillips, passed away April 5, 2015.

She is survived by a daughter, Robin L. (Greg) Strohmeyer, Mineral Ridge, Ohio; two sons, Robert W. “Bob” (Stephanie) Phillips, Rock Hill, South Carolina and Rodney A. (Diane) Phillips, York, Pennsylvania; six grandchildren, whom she adored, Taylor, Gregory and Abbey Strohmeyer; and Grant, Felecia and Jake Phillips; three great-grandchildren, Tanner, Braelynn and Maxton; two brothers, Howard (Janet) Powell, West Middlesex and Raymond (JoAnn) Powell, New Jersey; a brother-in-law, Wayne Rust, Pymatuning Twp; and an honorary son, Michael McFarland, Volant.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Betty was preceded in death by two sisters, Shirley Cupic and JoAnn Rust.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to First Assembly of God Church, 1455 N. Keel Ridge Rd., Hermitage, PA 16148.

Calling hours will be 10:00 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in the First Assembly of God Church, Hermitage.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in the church, with Rev. Kenneth Martin, pastor, officiating.

Interment: Mt. Washington Cemetery, Jefferson Twp.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home.