NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Betty L. (Clingan) Krajewski, 99, of New Castle passed away peacefully Saturday morning, February 12, 2022, following a brief illness.

Mrs. Krajewski was born July 30, 1922, one of six daughters to the late William M. and Clara (Sturm) Clingan.

She was a 1941 graduate of New Castle High School.

Primarily a homemaker, Betty worked at the former Shenango Pottery in her younger years and later in life, worked as a quality control supervisor at West Penn Plastics.

Betty was a member of the Holy Spirit Parish of New Castle – St. Camillus Site.

A gentle and soft-spoken woman, she was well liked by all who met her and a favorite aunt to her many nieces and nephews.

Betty enjoyed family “get togethers”, a good game of Skip-Bo and never passed up a dessert or piece of chocolate. She always got a kick out of having people guess her age, as they were always amazed by how wonderful she looked at her age. Betty was looking forward to celebrating her 100th birthday this coming summer.

She was very proud of her three daughters and always glad to share stories of their lives and families to anyone who asked.

Her husband, Frank Krajewski, preceded her in death December 23, 1979.

Betty is survived by three daughters, Bonnie Niemi (Jim), of North Port, Florida; Donna Cunningham (Merle), of New Castle; Debbie Bell (Larry), of Lewisville, Texas.

Also surviving are seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; a sister, Wilma Lyons, of Ohio and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, husband and step mother, Mary Donegan Clingan, Betty was preceded in death by four sisters, Dorothy Zipfel; Ruth Zipfel; Margaret Wallas and infant Ella Mae Clingan and several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, February 18, 2022 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls St., New Castle.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday, February 19 in Holy Spirit Parish – St. Mary’s Site, 124 N. Beaver St., New Castle, with Rev. Brendan Dawson, as celebrant.

Interment: St. Joseph Cemetery, Neshannock Township.