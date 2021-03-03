Betty L. Blakeley, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Betty L. Blakeley, 94, of Hermitage, passed away Saturday, February 27, 2021, in St. John XXIII Home, Hermitage.

Mrs. Blakeley was born December 21, 1926, in Pardue, Pennsylvania, Findley Township, a daughter of the late George D. and Mabel I. (Thompson) Stearns.

Betty lived in the Shenango Valley until January 24, 1951, when she and her husband moved to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Throughout her life, she held various managerial positions and retired in 1972 as the department head of Colonial Electric Supply Company, Philadelphia.

In 1987, they moved back to the Shenango Valley.

Betty was of the Protestant faith.

She enjoyed playing cards, traveling and was a die-hard Cleveland Indians fan.

Her husband, Thomas B. Blakely, whom she married January 24, 1951, passed away January 13, 1990.

She is survived by two nieces, Jody Staunch and her husband, Michael, of Sharpsville and Gloria Pollock of Sharon; two nephews, Garth Falkner of Mercer and Lynn Falkner of Sharpsville and several great-nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Betty was preceded in death by her stepfather, who raised her, Llewellyn A. Harnevious; three sisters, Erla (Wilbert) Pollock, Irene (Charles) Falkner and an infant Pauline Stearns; a brother, Eugene Stearns; a nephew, Gerald Pollock and a very special friend, Leslie Rogers.

All services are private.

Interment will be in Findley Cemetery, Mercer, Pennsylvania.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.



