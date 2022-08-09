SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Jean Anderson, 69, of Sharon passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022 in her home.

Ms. Anderson was born May 17, 1953, in Whittier, California, a daughter of the late Frank and Gladys Anderson.

Betty was employed by local printing shops throughout the years, she also worked at the former RM&M convenient store.

Betty had a true love and passion for all of the animals she fostered, she also enjoyed completing crossword puzzles.

She is survived by three sons, Daniel Anderson and his fiance Sylina, Edward Feather and Jeremy Robinson; five grandchildren, Jacob, Jason and Sage Feather, and Daniel and David Anderson; two great- grandchildren, Liam and Bailey Feather; and two brothers-in-law, Fletcher Ward and Gary Anderson.

In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by two sisters, Debbie Ward and Sharon Anderson.

In keeping with Betty’s wishes there will be no calling hours or a service.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 10 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.