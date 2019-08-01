Betty Jane Wilhelm, Greenville, PA – Obituary

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Jane Wilhelm, 84, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019, surrounded by her family.

B.J. was born September 2, 1934, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Leo and Vera (Garringer) Wilhelm.

She graduated from Hickory High School in the class of 1952. After graduating from high school, she attended DePaul University in Chicago, ILL, embarking on a musical career, playing piano, trumpet and various other instruments.

From 1963 to 1972, B.J. was the assistant and receptionist for Dr. Brown in Sharon, which began her nursing career.

In 1984, Betty Jane graduated from Knoedler School of Practical Nursing, Jefferson, Ohio, with a special interest in geriatrics.

Upon graduating, she had a 32 year career at the following locations, Town Hall Estates, Blossom Hill and Chardon Quality Healthcare, retiring in 2004.

B.J. was a member of the Grand Valley Ruritans, Orwell, Ohio and was the recipient of the Ohio District Ruritan of the Year award in 2004.

B.J. enjoyed the outdoors, gardening and spending time with her horses, John Henry and Patches; as well as, her dogs, Julie and Addie.

She also loved the challenge of putting together puzzles.

She is survived by her companion and best friend, Joe Heine of Greenville; her son, Ramon A. (Lisa) Watkins of Erie and daughter, Tina Watkins of Phoenix, Arizona. B.J. is also survived by her grandchildren, Kelsie Jane Watkins, Evan A. (Mary) Watkins and Audrie Rose Watkins; along with many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Betty Jane was preceded in death by her former husbands, Roberto Watkins and Bruce Klingensmith; a brother, Leo Wilhelm and a half-brother, Eugene Schultz.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Strayhaven Animal Shelter, Inc., 94 Donation Road, Greenville, PA 16125 or your local humane society.

Calling hours will be Noon – 4:00 p.m. Saturday, August 3, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McgonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

Interment will be in America’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

