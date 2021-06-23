Betty Jane Suchy, Farrell, PA

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Jane Suchy, 93, formerly of Farrell, passed away surrounded by her family on Monday, June 21, 2021, in Hermitage Nursing and Rehabilitation.

Mrs. Suchy was born November 28, 1927, in Sharon, a daughter of the late John and Mary (Benjok) Latsko.

She attended the former St. Ann’s Parochial Grade School and was a 1945 graduate of Farrell High School.

A homemaker, Betty was a member of the former St. Ann’s Church, and currently a member of Our Lady of Fatima, both in Farrell.

She always made it a priority to attend her grandchildren’s activities, which included football games, band concerts, school plays and dance recitals. While her children were in school, she was active in the PTO at St. Ann’s School.

Betty Jane was a phenomenal baker and enjoyed preparing Slovak meals for her family. She was a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Florida Gators. She also loved getting together with her girlfriends for monthly luncheons, playing cards, reading and doing crossword puzzles. She also enjoyed admiring the constellations and meteor showers.

Her husband, John Philip Suchy, whom she married November 25, 1948, passed away May 28, 2010.

She is survived by three daughters, Colette (Stephen) Franz, of Brookfield, Ohio, Monica (Michael) Zappa of Hubbard, Ohio and Sandra “Sunny” (Robert) Demofonte of Sharpsville; a son, Thaddeus Suchy of Liberty Township, Ohio; a sister-in-law, Rosie Latsko of Farrell; seven grandchildren, Matthew (Vicci) Franz, Stephen (Melanie) Franz, Mallory (Christian) Torchio, Michael Zappa, Andy (Leigh Anne) Demofonte and Bobby and Gillian Demofonte and seven great-grandchildren, Luca, Angalina and Giovanna Franz and Penn, Arlo, Rosy and June Torchio.

In addition to her parents and husband, Betty Jane was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Palko and six brothers, Andy, Al, Bill, Tom, Charlie and Adam Latsko.

The family would like to send a thank you to Nurse’s Station One and their aides for taking such good care of our mom. A special thank you goes out to nurses, John and Rick, for their loving and compassionate care.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to American Stroke Association, at www.Stroke.org; or Three Rivers Hospice, 300 Oxford Drive, Monroeville, PA 15146.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Thursday, June 24 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

Mass of Christian burial will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, June 25 in Our Lady of Fatima Church, 601 Roemer Blvd., Farrell, with Rev. Matthew Ruyechan, pastor, as celebrant.

Interment will be in St. Ann’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

A television tribute will air Thursday, June 24 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.