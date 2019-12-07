Betty Jane Preisel, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Jane Preisel, 86, of New Castle passed away Saturday morning, November 30, 2019.

Mrs. Preisel was born November 27, 1933, in New Castle, a daughter of the late William and Jane (Owoc) Scott Druschel. A lifelong area resident, she graduated from New Castle High School in 1951.

Previously a homemaker, Betty worked for the New Wilmington Area School District for nearly 30 years. She initially began working in the cafeteria, but spent the majority of her years serving as the elementary school secretary.

Betty loved cooking and baking while spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 67 years, Plennie V. Preisel, whom she married October 8, 1952; two daughters, Betsy (Jerry) Neal, of Rossiter, Pennsylvania and Karen (Carl) Smith, of New Castle; a brother, Robert (Carolyn) Scott, of New Castle; and three grandchildren, Kristi Neal, Dr. Kelly (Scott) Owens, and Kyle Neal.

In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by two brothers, Charles and Walter Scott and a special nephew, Gilbert Horchler.

Memorial donations may be directed to Shriners Hospital for Children, 1645 W 8th St, Erie, PA 16505.

In keeping with her wishes, all services were held privately. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

Interment took place in St. Joseph Cemetery, Neshannock Twp.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls St., New Castle