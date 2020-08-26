Betty Jane Cline, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Jane (Pearson) Cline of Hermitage passed away at 6:02 p.m. Tuesday, August 25, 2020, in her residence. She was 96.

Mrs. Cline was born February 14, 1924, in Number Five Mine (Mercer County), Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Robert and Vida Jane (Urey) Pearson.

She was a homemaker and an active member of the Hickory United Methodist Church, Hermitage.

Betty Jane belonged to the UPMC Auxiliary and volunteered for 38 years in the Hospitality Shop at UPMC Horizon Hospital in Farrell. She was also a member of the Eastern Star #156, Farrell.

Her husband, Lawrence C. “Bub” Cline, whom she married April 26, 1946, passed away December 27, 2000.

Surviving are a daughter, Debra Lynn Fitzgerald and her husband, Douglas, of Jefferson Township; a son-in-law, John Hilkirk, of Las Vegas, Nevada; two grandsons, John Ryan Hilkirk of Las Vegas and Bradley Joseph Simmons and his wife, Lauren, of Wexford, Pennsylvania; a granddaughter, Shelly Lorenzo and her husband, Vince and their two children, James and Amaryah, all of Norwood, New Jersey; many caring nieces and nephews and a great-grandson, Parker Simmons, who is due any day.

Besides her parents and husband, Betty Jane was preceded in death by a daughter, Carol Ann Hilkirk; four sisters, Helen Irwin, Mae Graham, Edna Bennington and Alberta Filer; two brothers, Walter Pearson and Kenneth “Bobby” Pearson and a son-in-law, Harry Simmons.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Hickory United Methodist Church, 240 N. Hermitage Road, Hermitage, PA 16148.

A private graveside service will be held Saturday, August 29, 2020, in Oakwood Cemetery, Hermitage, with Rev. David Coul, pastor of Hickory United Methodist Church, Hermitage, officiating.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

