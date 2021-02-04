Betty Jane (Bennett) Tymochko, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Jane (Bennett) Tymochko of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away on Thursday, February 4, 2021.

She lived 98 years; strong, independent, giving and sharp throughout her life.

She lived in the house built for her by husband, Johnny Tymochko on Superior Street in Patagonia. They loved each other for all their days.

Betty was a proud mother of two children, Jane and John; proud grandmother of four, Emily, Elizabeth, Sarah and Hannah; proud great-grandmother to Sofia and proud aunt to many nieces and nephews. She loved them completely and unconditionally.

Above all else, Betty would want to be remembered as a good mom, grandmom and aunt and she was.

Arrangements are being handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

