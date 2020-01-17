Betty J. Hoovler, Sharpsville, PA

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Betty J. Hoovler, 86, of Sharpsville, passed away Sunday morning, January 12, 2020, in Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh.

Mrs. Hoovler was born December 27, 1933, a daughter of the late Chester and Helen Taylor. She was a lifelong area resident and a 1951 graduate of Hickory High School, Hermitage.

For 30 years, Betty worked as a housekeeper for Sharon Regional Hospital. She previously worked at the former Isaly’s Deli in Hermitage.

Betty was of the Christian Faith.

An avid bingo player, she also loved playing cards, watching game shows and dancing, especially square dancing. Betty also enjoyed embroidery and spending time outdoors camping and fishing.

Her husband, Robert W. Hoovler, whom she married September 12, 1975, passed away January 21, 2004.

She is survived by a son, Gregory Hoovler and his wife, Jessica, of Butler, Pennsylvania; two brothers, Chester “Bud” Taylor and his wife, Elizabeth, of Sharon and Grant Taylor and his wife, Delnora, of Sharpsville and two grandchildren, Anna and Matthew Hoovler.

In addition to her parents and husband, Betty was preceded in death by a sister, Delores Thompson; and a brother, Kenneth Taylor.

Calling hour will be from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service Friday, January 17, 2020 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

Memorial service will be 3:00 p.m. Friday, in the funeral home, with Rev. Christopher Bobby, officiating.

Interment: America’s Cemetery, Hermitage.