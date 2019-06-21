Betty J. Braatz Obituary

NEW CASTLE, PA (MyValleyTributes) – Betty J. Braatz, 90, of New Castle passed away peacefully Tuesday evening, June 18, 2019, in The Grove at New Wilmington.

Mrs. Braatz was born June 27, 1928, in Crescent, Oklahoma, a daughter of the late Walter and Berta (Caites) Clymer.

After being raised and educated in Crescent, she relocated to New Castle after marrying her beloved husband, Herman C. Braatz. The two enjoyed 69 years of marriage prior to his passing this past Thursday, June 13, 2019.

For more than 27 years, Betty worked as a waitress at the former Parky’s Restaurant in New Castle. Previously, she worked as a mail clerk at The Pennsylvania Engineering Corporation (PECOR).

Betty was a member of the New Covenant Evangelical Presbyterian Church of New Castle.

She enjoyed attending or watching football and baseball games with her husband, Herman, especially the Laurel High School Varsity Football games. She also loved to sew, spend time with her grandchildren and take trips to Oklahoma to visit her family.

She is survived by two daughters, Linda J. Klenotic and Betsy (Abdul) Amudi, all of New Castle; a son, Roy (Amy) Braatz of Poland, Ohio; a sister, Wilma Weber of Kingfisher, Oklahoma and five grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Betty was preceded in death by three brothers, Clifford, Leon and Jerry Clymer.

In keeping with her wishes, all services will be held privately.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory.