SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Betty G. Kroko, 84, of Sharon, passed away Sunday morning, February 19, 2023, in her home.

Mrs. Kroko was born on October 6, 1938, in Farrell, a daughter of the late Michael and Marie (Baniel) Giroski.

She was a 1956 graduate of Sharon High School.

While raising her family, Betty worked out of her home as a seamstress. Later, she was the administrative secretary at Sharon General Hospital. She retired from the hospital in 1995, with 16 years of service.

Following her and her husband’s retirement, they enjoyed traveling together and visiting their children and grandchildren. They rarely missed any grandchildren’s events, even though many were several hours and states away. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought her the most joy in her life.

Betty was an active member of St. Joseph’s Church, Sharon.

She is survived by four sons, Richard (Debbie) Kroko, Marietta, Georgia, Daniel (Toni) Kroko, Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania, Kenneth (Leigh Ann) Kroko, Fredericksburg, Virginia, and Robert G. Kroko, Sharon; five grandchildren, Nicole (Clay) Stravinskus, Ryan (Stephanie) Kroko, Zach (Katie) Kroko, Jacob (Anna) Kroko, and Nicholas Kroko; and nine great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Robert J. Kroko, on December 23, 2022; and a brother, Robert M. Giroski

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be directed to St. Joseph’s Church, 79 Case Ave., Sharon, PA 16146.

Calling hour will be 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 25, 2023 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State St., Sharon. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com

Mass of Christian burial will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, in St. Joseph’s Church, 79 Case Ave., Sharon, with Rev. Thomas Whitman, pastor as celebrant.

Interment: St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.

