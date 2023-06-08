SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Anne Mannion, 55, of Sharon, passed away Tuesday morning, June 6, 2023, in Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the Humane Society of Mercer County, PO Box 1046, Hermitage, PA 16148.

Calling hours will be from Noon – 2:00 p.m. Monday, June 12 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

Funeral service will be held privately.

