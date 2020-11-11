Bettie Patricia Rugh, Neshannock Township, PA

NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Bettie Patricia Rugh, 89, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 5, 2020, in her home at Shenango on the Green in New Wilmington.

She was a former longtime resident of Neshannock Township after having moved to the area as a newlywed in 1953.

Bettie Pat was born on May 16, 1931, in Lynch, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Guy L. and Pearl (Hurst) Thomas. They moved to Pittsburgh when she was 12 and she was a 1949 graduate of Mt. Lebanon High School.

While attending the Pennsylvania State University in State College, she met her future husband, James A. Rugh, Jr. of New Castle. She obtained her degree, a Bachelor of Arts in Home Economics and married Jim on August 22, 1953.

Bettie Pat loved family gatherings during the holidays and vacationing with their closest family friends and their children on Findley Lake in New York and the Seashell Inn in Clearwater Beach, Florida. There were many wonderful trips spent on ski slopes, Hilton Head beaches and on the road traveling the country.

She was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church, serving as Deacon.

She volunteered as a member of the Jameson Hospital Junior Guild. An enthusiastic gardener, she was a member of the Walmo Garden Club and enjoyed golf as a member of the New Castle Country Club.

Bettie Pat was a kind and loving wife, mother, aunt, grandmother and friend.

She is survived by her husband, Jim, of New Wilmington; two daughters, Linda Rugh Hoffman of Reston, Virginia and Leslie Rugh Hazimanolis of Pittsburgh and a son James T. Rugh and his wife, Jodi, of Neshannock Township. Also surviving are a niece and nephew, Rebecca Smith (Kirk) and Jed Marquis (Cathy); six grandchildren, Lauren and Gretchen Hoffman Thompson (Robert), Jason Hazimanolis, James T. Rugh, Jr. (Leslie), Alexander and Jeremy Rugh and two great-grandchildren, Marabel and Vaughn Thompson.

Memorial contributions may be made in Bettie Pat’s honor to the First Presbyterian Church or the donor’s favorite charity.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 14 at 11:00 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson Street, New Castle. The family will greet friends following the service. Please respect all recommended Covid-19 safeguards.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.



To plant Memorial Trees in memory of Bettie Patricia Rugh, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, November 12 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: