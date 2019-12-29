Beth F. Long, Sharpsville, PA

SHARPSVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beth F. Long, 94, of Sharpsville, passed away peacefully on Thursday evening, December 26, 2019, in Clepper Manor CCRC in Sharon, following a brief illness.

Mrs. Long was born on August 22, 1925, in Hinsdale, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago.

She was a daughter of the late Alfred and Frances (Rowzee) Gardiner.

After spending the majority of her childhood in the Chicago area, Beth also lived in Minneapolis, Minnesota and in Highland Park, Michigan, a suburb of Detroit.

She graduated from Highland Park High School and later moved to Cleveland, Ohio, where she worked in the children’s department of the Cleveland Public Library.

It was in Cleveland, where through mutual friends, she met her husband, Charles Long, a native of Sharon, Pennsylvania. They were married, June 14, 1947, in Cleveland and together returned to Sharon, Pennsylvania so Charles could begin his career at the former Sharon Transformer Division of Westinghouse Electric Corporation. He preceded her in death on November 28, 1995.

Beth was active in many organizations while living in Sharon, including the Valley Art Guild, Family Planning (where she served as its president for several years) and the League of Women Voters.

A talented artist, she enjoyed painting in water color and continued to do so until recently. She loved spending the summer months playing tennis and sailing on Pymatuning Lake with her family.

Known for her wonderful sense of humor, Beth was also an avid reader and belonged to a book club for more than five decades. She loved her cats and always admired the view from the back porch of her home in Sharpsville, which she lived in for more than 50 years.

Beth is survived by a daughter, Suzanne “Sue” Long of Sharpsville; a son, Christopher “Chris” Long and his wife Jeannie Campbell of Mazomanie, Wisconsin and a granddaughter, Corinne Long of Washington D.C.

Calling hours will be 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday , December 30, 2019 at J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street in Sharon.

A memorial service will be held by the family at a later date.

Interment will be at Oakwood Cemetery in Hermitage.