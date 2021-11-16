Beth Ann Snyder, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – On Oct 28, 1985, a beautiful world wind was born named Beth Ann Snyder, daughter of Cynthia Snyder.



Yes, you did the usual school and graduated but you had other plans.

I am so proud that you became the beautiful, loving, caring and generous person whose smile lit up the world.

You had a heart of gold and loved helping people, praying that you made a difference. Especially after becoming a member of the board of NFI, where you learned so much more.

Your talent for art was amazing, winning several awards as well as your passion for poetry.

You loved grooming horses, especially Gus.

You thanked me numerous times for the way your life turned out… You’re welcome, Baby.

I wish I could hold you one last time to tell you “I Love You” but you know that.

But God had other plans and called you home, on Tuesday, November 2, 2021.

My heart is forever broken and will never heal but knowing that you are wrapped in Grandma and Grandpa’s arms helps comfort me.

You will be sadly missed by numerous family members and friends.

You are Loved my Girl.

Till we meet again.

I Love You!!

Mommy

Arrangements were handled by J.Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.

