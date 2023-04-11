HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Beth Ann McCracken Griffin, 68, of Hermitage, passed away suddenly on Easter morning, April 9, 2023, in the Emergency Room of Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Beth Ann was born on December 9, 1954, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Charles W. and Winifred (Thomas) McCracken and was a 1972 graduate of Hickory High School in Hermitage.

For more than 30 years, she has been employed by the City of Hermitage and worked at the City Building, currently as a receptionist.

Beth Ann was a member of Central Christian Church in Hermitage.

Throughout her entire life, she had a passion for community service and philanthropy. Beth Ann was involved in numerous organizations, notably: Order the Eastern Star #156, West Middlesex; Amaranth Grand Chapter of Ohio and Pennsylvania; Greater PA Super Kids Soap Box Derby; Mercer Country Women’s Association; and the Hermitage Arts Festival. Additionally, Beth Ann was an active member of the Mercer County Bowling Association and taught children how to bowl at Sunset Lanes in Farrell.

Although she spent much of her free time volunteering in the Shenango Valley, Beth Ann loved being with family and friends and cherished the time she was able to spend with them all.

Her husband of 13 years, James Griffin, whom she married October 10, 2009, survives at their home in Hermitage.

Beth Ann is also survived by a son, Thomas J. Misinay, and his significant other, Carrie Geissman, Wadsworth, Ohio; a sister, Cherie Messina (Ken), Hermitage, and their children Dr. Ken Messina (Anna), and their son, Mason; Jennifer Skrzypek (Andy), and their daughter Ruby Grace; and two sisters-in-law, JoAnn Worsencroft (David), Parma Heights, Ohio, and their children, T.J. Worsencroft (Susan), and their children, Isaac, Xavier, Julia and Saige; Paul Worsencroft (Kelly), and their children, Ty and Breigh; John Worsencroft (Daisey), and their daughter, Mila; and Mark Worsencroft (Rachel), and their sons, David and Dylan; and Carol Mengel (Ed), Meadville, Pennsylvania.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Shriners Children’s Hospital, 1645 West 8th St., Erie, PA 16505; or to the Children’s Diabetes Foundation; online at www.ChildrenDiabetesFoundation.org

Calling hours will be 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, April 14, 2023 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State St., Sharon. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com

Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday (04/15/2023) in Central Christian Church, 218 Meadowbrook Rd., Hermitage, with Rev. Lew Voisey, pastor, officiating.

Interment: Hillcrest Memorial Park, Hermitage.