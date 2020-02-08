Beth A. Lowrie, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Beth A. Lowrie, 60, of New Castle passed away unexpectedly Thursday morning, February 6, 2020, in UPMC Jameson Hospital, following a brief illness.

Mrs. Lowrie was born December 28, 1959, in New Castle, a daughter of Francis J. and Jean L. (Randy) Rogan. A lifelong area resident, she attended St. Joseph’s Parochial Grade School and later graduated from New Castle High School in 1977.

Beth later earned a bachelor’s of science from the Dept. of Special Education at Slippery Rock University in 2003.

For many years, she was employed as a supports coordinator at the Human Services Center and previously worked as a therapeutic support staff for Comprehensive Children and Family Services, both in New Castle.

Beth was a member of St. Joseph Church – Holy Spirit Parish of New Castle.

An animal lover, she enjoyed spending time with her dog, Sparky, who never left her side. Beth also enjoyed being outdoors tending to her garden and going fishing, and during the fall, attending Pittsburgh Steelers games with her sister/best friend, Renee. A devoted wife and mother, she loved spending time with her husband, Robert, and her children, Shaina and Sean.

She is survived by her husband, Robert Lowrie, whom she married November 10, 1988; a daughter, Shaina (Andrew Trott) Lowrie, of New Castle; a son, Sean (fiancé, Taylor Hranko) Lowrie, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; her mother, Jean Rogan, of New Castle; four sisters, Jeanne Rogan, of Coraopolis, Pennsylvania; Pattie (Frank) Medure and Marianne (Paul) Peluso, all of New Castle and Renee (Gary) Wise, of Bessemer; a brother, Randy (Tina) Rogan, of New Castle; and a sister-in-law, Robin Lowrie, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania; four nieces, Maria (Dave) Varrati, Mia (Jeremy) Mrozek, Trista (Ryan Abraham) Wise and Melissa (Scott) Seiple; five nephews, Travis (Larissa) Rogan, Randy (Kelli) Rogan, Jr., Ross Rogan, Torin (Frankilyn Demos) Medure and Frank (Gabrielle) Medure, Jr. and many great nieces, great nephews, cousins and friends.

Beth was preceded in death by her father, Francis Rogan and her mother-in-law, Sherry Lowrie.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made directly to the family.

Calling hours will be from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. Monday, February 10, 2020 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls St., New Castle.

Funeral service will be held immediately following at 5 p.m. in the funeral home, with Deacon John J. Carran, officiating