PULASKI, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Beryl E. Beveridge, Jr., 63, of Pulaski, passed away due to symptoms from Covid-19, on Thursday, December 23, 2021, in Greenbriar Center, Boardman, Ohio.

Mr. Beveridge was born March 18, 1958, in Sharon, a son of the late Beryl and Florence (Thompson) Beveridge, Sr.

He attended Mercer High School and was a longtime employee of Youngs Galvanizing, Pulaski.

He enjoyed going to yard sales and flea markets. He was also a talented mechanic and loved working on cars and small engines.

He is survived by three sisters, Linda Pizer of Port St. Lucie, Florida, Brenda Beveridge of Edinboro, Pennsylvania and Sheila Beveridge of Wheatland and two brothers, Brian Beveridge of West Middlesex and Frank Beveridge, Hubbard, Ohio.

In addition to his parents, Beryl was preceded in death by a brother, Ronald Beveridge.

Calling hours will be 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 – 6:00 p.m., until the time of the service, Thursday, April 7, 2022, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon. A memorial service will begin at 6:00 p.m.