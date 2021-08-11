Bertha V. Figuly, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Bertha V. Figuly, 93, passed away peacefully with her husband and children at her side early Wednesday morning, August 11, 2021, in her residence.

Mrs. Figuly was born August 16, 1927, in New Castle, a daughter of the late Alexander and Margaret (Meehan) Vallely.

A lifelong area resident, she graduated from New Castle High School in 1945.

Primarily a homemaker, Bertha also owned and operated the Four Seasons Craft Store in Neshannock Twp. for 10 years.

Bertha was a founding member of St. Camillus Church, and a current member of the Holy Spirit Parish of New Castle – St. Camillus Site.

She enjoyed crafting, traveling and spending time outdoors working in her flower beds. Bertha also loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Her husband of 70 years, Robert W. Figuly, Sr., whom she married January 13, 1951, survives at home.

Also surviving are two sons, Robert (Kathy) Figuly, Jr. and Thomas (Margaret) Figuly, all of Neshannock Twp.; seven grandchildren, Michelle (Edward) Lombardo, Robert Figuly, III, Andrea Figuly, Alexander (Alexandra) Figuly, Brady Figuly, Christopher Figuly, Caitlyn Figuly.

In addition to her parents, Bertha was preceded in death by two sisters, Margaret Phillipson and Eleanor Gaughn; and a brother, Paul Vallely.

In keeping with her wishes, calling hours will be held privately.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 9:00 a.m. Saturday, August 14, 2021 in Holy Spirit Parish – St. Camillus Site, with Rev. Brendan Dawson, as celebrant.

Interment: St. Mary Cemetery, Union Township.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.