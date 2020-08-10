Bertha A. (Plonka) Iwanejko, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Bertha A. (Plonka) Iwanejko, 95, of New Castle, passed away peacefully the morning of Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Avalon Place.

Mrs. Iwanejko was a lifelong resident of New Castle.

She was born February 6, 1925 to the late George and Mary (Zombeck) Plonka. Bertha was a 1943 graduate of Union High School.

She married her beloved husband, Walter T. Iwanejko, on September 2, 1945. The couple settled in Mahoningtown and raised three children. They were married 56 years at the time of Walter’s passing on August 11, 1999.

In her early years, Bertha was employed by the Johnson Bronze Company in New Castle. She later served the Edward Flaherty family for 40 years as its housekeeper. Later in life, Bertha spent several years working at the Valentino Dairy, where she finally retired at the youthful age of 90.

“Gaba,” as she was affectionately known by her great-grandchildren, was the epitome of a loving Polish grandmother. Bertha was devoted to both her family and her church. She was a lifelong member of Madonna Church until its closing, at which time she became a member of St. Mary Church; Mary, Mother of Hope Parish. She was a member of the Ladies Guild and worked tirelessly for church fundraising events, lending her expert pierogi-making skills to the annual Easter Fest.

An avid Pittsburgh sports fan, Bertha never missed the chance to catch a Penguins, Steelers or Pirates game. She followed the Penguins especially closely, and is certain that her many rosaries are the reason the team won the Stanley Cup championship in 2009. After that win, she was honored to host Lord Stanley’s Cup in her very own living room.

Bertha will be dearly missed by her children: Elaine (Al) DeVivo, Kathie (Bob) Piccirillo and Timothy (Elena) Iwanejko, all of New Castle; four grandchildren, Chris (Beth) DeVivo, Eric (Alyssa) DeVivo, Corrie (Lee) Anderson and Bryan (Jessica) Piccirillo; nine great-grandchildren: Emma, Sofia, Carter and Aliana DeVivo, Rowan, Quinn and Dillon Anderson and J.R., Max and Taylie Piccirillo and a granddaughter of choice, Sabrina Herman (Jacob Wagner). She is also survived by her sister, Frances Koszela, of Hopewell.

In addition to her husband and her parents, Bertha was preceded in death by four brothers: Frank, Joseph, Louis and Stanley Plonka, and four sisters: Clara Kurtz, Helen Keil, Leona Jendrysik and Stella Mielcusny.

Calling hours will be 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Thursday, August 13, 2020 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls St., New Castle, Pennsylvania.

Mass of Christian burial will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 14, 2020 in St. Vitus Church, 910 S Mercer St, New Castle, with Rev. Brendan Dawson, as celebrant.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 11, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: