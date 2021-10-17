Bernice B. Aiello (Wlodarski), Farrell, PA

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Bernice B. Aiello (Wlodarski), 86, of Farrell, passed away Saturday morning, October 16, 2021, in St. John XXIII Home, in Hermitage.

Born on July 28, 1935, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, she was the only daughter of the late Edward and Jennie (Petroski) Wlodarski.

Bernice was a lifelong resident of the Shenango Valley community, graduating from Sharon High School in 1953. Always curious and interested in learning, Bernice attended Penn State University’s Shenango Valley campus, taking classes in philosophy, literature, history and the humanities.

For over 50 years, Bernice was employed at the law firm of Fruit, Dill, Goodwin and Scholl. During her tenure, she quietly became a mentor and role model for women in the Valley’s legal community, earning the title of legal secretary and office manager.

For many years, she held the title of president of the Mercer County Legal Secretaries Association in the Shenango Valley. Bernice was an advocate for professional women in the law field throughout her professional life.

Our Lady of Fatima Church in Farrell, Pennsylvania, was Bernice’s spiritual home for decades. Prior to that, she celebrated at St. Stanislaus – Kostka Roman Catholic Church in Sharon, Pennsylvania, with her parents and family.

For years, she hosted traditional Polish and Italian Christmas Eve parties in her home where she served homemade pierogis, fish and a myriad of other holiday delicacies.

Bernice was very active in the community. She enjoyed bowling, golf and Bocce, playing on leagues and meeting new friends for more than 45 years. Additionally, Bernice and her family loved vacationing in Ocean City, Maryland and in St. Pete’s Beach on the gulf coast of Florida. These became annual vacations in the summer and winter.

Joseph R. Aiello, her husband of 65 years, whom she married on November 24, 1956, survives at home. Bernice is also survived by a daughter, Stephanie Jean Aiello-Alfera (Ronald Alfera) in Canton, Michigan; four grandchildren, Mirissa, Matthew, Gabrielle and Ryan Alfera and many cousins and adoring nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Bernice was preceded in death by her two brothers, Raymond and Ted Wlodarski.

In every way, Bernice led a life filled with adventure and love, whether it was having coffee with her girlfriends until 3:00 a.m., baking her famous sausage and peppers, Texas Sheet cake or water skiing in the Shenango Lake. There was nothing ordinary about Bernice. Her colleagues in the community, her many friends and loved ones, can attest to that. May her memory be a blessing to all whose lives she touched.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 20, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, October 21, in Our Lady of Fatima Church, 601 Roemer Boulevard, Farrell.

Interment will take place at St. Anthony Cemetery, Hermitage.