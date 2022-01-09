SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Bernard J. Dresel, Sr., 90, of Sharon, passed away Saturday, January 8, 2022, in UPMC Jameson, Hospital, New Castle.

Mr. Dresel was born July 24, 1931, in Smock, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Joseph and Mary (Kilok) Dresel and attended Farrell High School.

He began working for Klein’s Dairy, prior to starting his nearly 50-year career at the former Brookfield Dairy, which eventually became Dean Foods, Sharpsville. While working, he also owned and operated Bernie’s Barber Shop on Wengler Avenue, Sharon. As a young boy, he worked at the Buhl Club, Sharon, setting up duckpins.

Bernard was extremely proud to be a United States veteran, serving in the Navy. During which he served onboard the USS Thuban, which served on a secret mission, “Operation Blue Jay.”

Bernard was a member of St. Joseph’s Church, Sharon.

An avid car enthusiast, he cherished his ’36 Ford and Model A. Above all, he loved watching his sons’ music performances.

His wife of 56 years, the former Marilyn Sewall, whom he married, February 1, 1958, in St. Adalbert’s Church, Farrell, passed away, January 31, 2014.

He is survived by two sons, Bernard Dresel, Jr. and his wife, Victoria Ramos Dresel and Jonathan Dresel and his wife, Maggie, all of Los Angeles, California and four grandchildren, Eileen, Colin, Lydia and Josephine Dresel. Also surviving are two sisters, Cheryl Lockovich, Marlow, Oklahoma and Dolores Rotell, Farrell.

In addition to his parents and wife, Bernard was preceded in death by seven siblings.

In keeping with Bernard’s wishes, there is no visitation prior to Mass.

Mass of Christian burial will be 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, January 12, 2022, in St. Joseph Church, Sharon, with Reverend Thomas Whitman, pastor, as celebrant.

Interment will take place at Hillcrest Memorial Park, Hermitage.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.