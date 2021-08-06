Bernard “Bernie” Joseph Krispinsky, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Bernard “Bernie” Joseph Krispinsky, 75, of Hermitage, passed away on August 4, 2021.

Son of Joseph and Anna Krispinsky, Bernie had as big a personality as his stature, with strong convictions and faith.

A retired Health and Physical Education teacher, Bernie earned his bachelor’s degree from Youngstown State University, his master’s degree from Purdue University and pursued a doctorate at the University of Michigan.

He loved University of Kentucky basketball, University of Michigan football, the Steelers, cars, fountain pens, smooth jazz and most of all, his family.

He is survived by his wife, E. Dianne; son, B. Jordan; daughter, Shae; brother, David; Sister-in-law, Debbie; and seven cats. He will always be loved and sorely missed.

In respecting Bernie’s wishes, there are no services.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Monday, August 9 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.